If you are one of those traditional investors, who invest in fixed deposit (FD), then there is some good news for you. According to the SBI Research report, there will be large pressure on bank deposit rates to go up if certain numbers fructify in FY 2022-2023.

"In FY22, small savings collections exceeded the budgeted amount by a large ₹2 lakh crores, and that had resulted in net borrowing falling short by ₹1.7 lakh crores. The challenge lies in FY23 with net borrowings increasing by ₹4.1 lakh crores and small savings supposed to be lower by ₹1.7 lakh crores than the revised FY22 amount. If these numbers in FY23 fructify, there will be large pressures on bank deposit rates to go up given that small saving rates are already much higher than bank deposit rates," SBI Research said in a report.

The report titled ‘20 bps hike in reverse repo rate outside MPC’ is authored by Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India.

The Government has not revised small savings schemes rates since Q1FY21.

“To protect the interest of the small depositors during the pandemic, the Government has not revised small savings schemes rates since Q1FY21. However, RBI has reduced the key policy repo rate by 115 bps to 4.0% and Reverse Repo Rates by 155 bps to 3.35%. With this, banks have also reduced their interest rates (both deposits & lending) significantly," the report said.

Recently, lenders like SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis and Kotak Mahindra Bank have raised their fixed deposits rates for several tenors.

