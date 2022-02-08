"In FY22, small savings collections exceeded the budgeted amount by a large ₹2 lakh crores, and that had resulted in net borrowing falling short by ₹1.7 lakh crores. The challenge lies in FY23 with net borrowings increasing by ₹4.1 lakh crores and small savings supposed to be lower by ₹1.7 lakh crores than the revised FY22 amount. If these numbers in FY23 fructify, there will be large pressures on bank deposit rates to go up given that small saving rates are already much higher than bank deposit rates," SBI Research said in a report.