Time to move from yellow to white metal, says Motilal Oswal’s Precious Metals Quarterly Report

The authors of the report have this to say on gold, “there are certain levels of exhaustion creeping in, and the bullish bias might not give the similar kind of returns as in the past. The macro side resistance has already started with the Feds aggressive stance on interest rates and yield spike." On the other hand, they point out positives for gold such as, rising oil prices which signal higher inflation, rising geo-political risks and weaker growth forecasts. Any developments on the Russia-Ukraine tensions will however, keep investors on the edge. The report suggests, “following a cautious approach, booking profits at certain intervals and using bounce to exit longs for the next few quarters." On other hand, thanks to the silver’s safe haven push, along with multiple factors that will drive demand for the metal, the report maintains its positive bias for silver for the next quarter. It suggests readjusting one’s portfolio by reducing the weight of gold and increasing that of silver.