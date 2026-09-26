Centre approves one-time interest-free loan of ₹50,000 per barn for Andhra tobacco farmers — How will credit come?

The Commerce Ministry on Friday announced that it has approved a one-time, interest-free loan of ₹50,000 per barn for Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco growers in Andhra Pradesh, according to a PTI report.
“As part of the proposed one-time intervention, interest-free working capital assistance of ₹50,000 per barn has been approved for FCV tobacco growers,” it stated.
The Centre's proposal covers some 44,000 tobacco growers, with the total financial intervention reaching near ₹220 crore, the ministry statement added.
It added that the assistance is proposed to be provided directly to farmers through direct benefit transfer (DBT), the PTI report said.
As per the Centre's statement, the financial assistance is intended to “provide immediate liquidity to tobacco growers, enable them to meet household requirements and repay institutional loans, purchase inputs for the ensuing crop season and reduce dependence on private borrowing”.
“The initiative reaffirms the government's commitment to the welfare of FCV tobacco growers by providing timely financial assistance and supporting their working capital needs,” it stated.
Meanwhile, the report added that the government is also undertaking coordinated measures to facilitate procurement, enhance market participation and promote exports.
“Continuous engagement with exporters, buyers, growers and other stakeholders is being undertaken to facilitate smooth marketing of the crop and strengthen the FCV tobacco sector,” as per the statement.
Meanwhile, the Centre has also permitted the sale of excess ‘Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco’ of registered and unregistered growers in Andhra Pradesh for the 2025-26 crop season at the auction platforms authorised by the Tobacco Board.
According to a Commerce Ministry notification, the Centre has relaxed the operation of a provision of the Tobacco Board Act in Andhra Pradesh “for the auctions during the crop season 2025-2026 and permits the sale of excess Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco of the registered growers and unauthorised Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco of the unregistered growers at the auction platforms authorised by the Tobacco Board”.
The financial assistance was approved under the Interest-Free Working Capital Assistance Scheme to provide timely financial support to growers amid evolving global market conditions.
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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