Too much money in stocks? This is what you should check before selling

If you are uncomfortable with the amount of equity in your portfolio and are considering reducing it, take a step back and review your short- and long-term financial goals first. The way you began investing can have a significant bearing on how you view your portfolio today.

If you feel you have too much money invested in equities, it is useful to look beyond current market conditions. Instead, consider why you are investing, how much time you have and when you will actually need the money.

Long-term goals can support higher equity allocation For instance, if retirement is still 20 years away, there may be a strong case for keeping a relatively high allocation to equity. Depending on your financial position, expected returns and risk tolerance, an allocation of around 60-80% to equity may be considered, with the balance invested in debt.

Equities have historically provided stronger wealth creation potential over long periods, although combining equity with debt can help create a more balanced portfolio and reduce overall volatility.

Short-term goals require greater stability The strategy should be different when the investment is meant for a short-term requirement. If you have invested in equities to fund a goal that is approaching, reducing equity exposure and shifting a greater portion of the portfolio towards debt or other relatively stable investments may make sense.

Depending on your tax bracket and individual circumstances, arbitrage funds could also be considered as one of the options.

Medium-term goals require a more balanced approach. Suppose, for example, you plan to purchase a house seven years from now. Equity can continue to provide growth potential, while debt investments can add stability, particularly as the goal draws closer.

Depending on the time available and your ability to tolerate market fluctuations, an equity allocation of around 50-70% could be considered.

Don't overlook your emergency fund There is another important part of financial planning that investors sometimes overlook. Maintaining an adequate emergency fund, along with appropriate health and term insurance, can reduce the chances of being forced to sell equity investments when an unexpected financial need arises.

Therefore, feeling uncomfortable about your equity allocation does not automatically mean that you should reduce it. The more important question is whether your portfolio remains aligned with the goals for which you are investing.