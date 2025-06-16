Top 4 children’s mutual funds that delivered over 20 per cent annual return. Check list

Best mutual funds: Wealth creation includes saving money for long term financial goals such as buying a dream house, retirement and children's education. There are some solution-oriented mutual funds which help investors meet these specific financial goals over a period of time.

There are essentially two categories of solution-oriented mutual funds: retirement and children's education. Children's funds constitutes a diminutive category in the entire mutual fund universe. There are a total of 12 children's fund schemes only with total AUM of ₹23,523 crore. In contrast, there are a total of 29 retirement schemes (the other sub-section of solution oriented schemes) with total AUM of ₹31,006 crore.

Children's mutual funds The schemes which enable retail investors to help save for children's education have a lock-in period of a minimum of five years.

Here we list out the top performing solution oriented (children's) mutual funds which delivered over 20 percent annualised return in the past five years.

Mutual funds 5-year-return (%) HDFC Children's fund 21.45 ICICI Prudential Child Care Fund - Gift Plan 21 Tata Young Citizens Fund 21.54 UTI Children's Equity Fund 20.39

(Source: AMFI; returns as on June 13, 2025)

Just to put these figures in the right perspective: when an investment happens to grow at the CAGR (compound annnual growth rate) return of 20 percent a year, an investment of ₹1 lakh grows to ₹2.48 lakh. This means it grows to more than double during this period. This is because of compounding.

Notably, historical returns do not guarantee future returns. In other words just because a scheme has delivered exceptional returns in the past, it does not mean it will deliver good returns in the future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.