How tourists and NRIs can use UPI without an Indian bank account to make payments
SummaryUPI One World allows foreign nationals and NRIs to make seamless digital payments in India, eliminating the need for cash or forex cards. Users can load Indian rupees into a prepaid wallet and transact easily using UPI QR codes, enhancing their travel experience.
Imagine landing in India, ready to admire the Taj Mahal, shop in the local markets of Mumbai, take in the stunning views of Manali’s snow-capped mountains or enjoy a peaceful houseboat cruise in the backwaters of Kerala – all without fumbling for cash or worrying if your forex cards will be accepted for payments.