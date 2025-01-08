Onboarding

Getting started with UPI One World is straightforward. Users can download one of the PPI (prepaid payment instrument) wallet apps such as CheQ by Transcorp, First Rupee by IDFC First, Mony or NamasPay and sign up using their foreign mobile numbers. To activate the service, users need to complete a physical Know Your Customer (KYC) process at designated counters at or outside airports, providing their passport and valid visa for verification.