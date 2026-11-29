The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is revising the margin framework for commodity derivatives trading from December 1, 2026, introducing different minimum initial margin requirements based on the volatility of commodities.

Under the revised framework, the minimum initial margin will be 6% for low-volatility commodities, 8% for medium-volatility commodities and 10% for high-volatility commodities.

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SEBI has also prescribed a minimum Margin Period of Risk (MPOR) of two days for low- and medium-volatility commodities and three days for high-volatility commodities.

Announced through a circular dated November 17, the changes cover both agricultural and non-agricultural commodity derivatives.

The framework will remain applicable for one year from the date of issuance, unless SEBI extends it through a separate circular.

The revised requirements will affect the minimum collateral traders must maintain against their commodity derivatives positions. Here is what the changes mean.

What are the new commodity margin requirements? SEBI has categorised commodities into three volatility groups, with different minimum initial margin and MPOR requirements.

The minimum initial margin will be 6% for low-volatility commodities, 8% for medium-volatility commodities and 10% for high-volatility commodities. The corresponding MPOR requirements will be two days for the first two categories and three days for highly volatile commodities.

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These requirements apply equally to agricultural and non-agricultural commodities. The applicable margin will therefore depend on the commodity's volatility classification rather than its agricultural or non-agricultural status.

What is initial margin, and how will it affect traders? Initial margin is the upfront collateral that traders must deposit to open or maintain positions in commodity derivatives. It serves as a financial buffer against potential losses caused by adverse market movements.

For instance, consider a hypothetical commodity derivatives position worth ₹1 lakh. At a 6% initial margin, a trader would need to deposit at least ₹6,000. The requirement would increase to ₹8,000 at 8% and ₹10,000 at 10%.

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However, the prescribed percentages are minimum regulatory floors, not necessarily the final margin payable. Exchanges, clearing corporations and brokers may impose additional requirements depending on the contract and prevailing market conditions.

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What is Margin Period of Risk (MPOR)? MPOR refers to the period of potential market exposure considered when assessing the risk of a trader defaulting on a position.

Under the revised framework, the minimum MPOR will be two days for low- and medium-volatility commodities and three days for high-volatility commodities.

The longer period for highly volatile commodities accounts for the possibility of greater price fluctuations while a defaulted position is being managed or closed. Initial margin determines the minimum collateral requirement, while MPOR establishes the minimum risk-assessment period.

Does a 6% or 10% margin limit potential losses? No. Initial margin is collateral against potential losses, not a cap on how much a trader can lose.

For example, a 2% adverse price movement in a ₹1 lakh position would result in a loss of ₹2,000. If the initial margin deposited was ₹6,000, that loss would consume one-third of the collateral. With a ₹10,000 deposit, the same loss would represent 20%.

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The underlying loss remains ₹2,000 in both cases. A higher margin requirement does not eliminate market risk or guarantee that losses will remain within the deposited amount. Actual obligations will also depend on contract specifications, additional margins and transaction costs.

Will gold ETF investors be affected? The revised framework applies to commodity derivatives and should not be confused with investments in ordinary gold ETF units.

Buying gold ETF units through a lump-sum investment or systematic investment plan (SIP) is different from taking a position in commodity futures or options. The new derivatives margin requirements should not automatically be interpreted as an additional 6%, 8% or 10% charge on gold ETF investments.

When will the new SEBI rules take effect? The revised margin framework will come into force on December 1, 2026. SEBI has directed recognised clearing corporations in the commodity derivatives segment to implement the necessary changes and inform market participants.

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Before trading under the revised framework, investors should check their commodity's volatility classification, applicable margin requirements and any additional collateral demanded by their broker. The headline margin percentage alone does not determine the total capital required or the potential risk of a trading position.

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