Train ticket insurance from October 27: Is it mandatory, what is the current premium, coverage and claim process?

The Supreme Court has directed Indian Railways to extend insurance coverage to passengers buying train tickets at station counters from October 27, 2026. At present, passengers can get this facility when making train travel reservations online by paying a nominal additional amount.
A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan pronounced the order on October 6, 2026, while hearing a petition filed in the aftermath of the Odisha train accident that happened in June 2023.
According to the apex court's order, all tickets sold offline must be covered by travel insurance from October 27. This is a mandatory direction to the railways, rather than an optional facility that passengers can independently choose.
Travel insurance is currently optional for passengers who are booking tickets online through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) web portal or mobile app.
The insurance cover costs 45 paise per passenger, inclusive of taxes, and is currently unavailable for tickets booked at railway counters.
However, the premium payable for counter bookings is yet to be confirmed and may differ from the online rate.
The final process for issuing insurance certificates, identifying insured passengers and handling claims for counter-booked tickets will also depend on the mechanism implemented by the authorities.
“Making insurance mandatory for all train travellers is a welcome step towards strengthening passenger safety and financial protection in India. The Supreme Court 's decision strengthens the importance of travel insurance and recognises it as an essential safeguard rather than an optional add-on," said Manas Kapoor, Business Head of Travel Insurance at Policybazaar.
Opting for travel insurance gives you coverage against specified losses arising from train accidents and certain other incidents during the journey. Under the current online scheme, the coverage amounts are as follows:
|Type of coverage
|Insurance amount
|Death
|₹10,00,000
|Permanent total disability
|₹10,00,000
|Permanent partial disability
|₹7,50,000
|Hospitalization expenses for injury
|₹2,00,000
|Transportation of mortal remains
|₹10,000
However, Supreme Court's recent directive does not mean that every injury or incident will automatically qualify for the maximum insurance payout. Claims will remain subject to the policy's coverage terms and applicable conditions.
If some unfortunate incident happens while a passenger is travelling, the individual or their families should retain their tickets and relevant travel records, along with medical documents and other evidence required for a claim.
They should also check the policy terms and claim procedure once the Railways announces the arrangements for insurance coverage on offline bookings.
Travel insurance is also not applicable for children under five years, for whom a ticket has to be booked without a berth or seat. It is applicable for children between 5-11 years, for whom the ticket can be booked with or without a berth.
When any category of passenger opts for insurance, the claim and the liability shall be between the insured and the insurance company.
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