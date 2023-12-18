‘Transparency in hospital costs is key to affordable health premiums’
Summary
- While insurers are regulated, and are answerable to Irdai whenever they hike premiums, hospitals aren’t
New Delhi: Medical inflation plays a major role in pricing health insurance policies and hospitals can help in ensuring affordable premiums by maintaining transparency in costs. While insurers are regulated, and are answerable to Irdai whenever they hike premiums, hospitals aren’t. Highlighting the need for greater transparency in hospital costs, Krishnan Ramachandran, managing director and chief executive officer, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, says the healthcare industry needs to move towards evidence-based care and adoption of newer standards and protocols that can reduce the financial burden of a patient. In an interview with Mint, Ramachandran also talked about the benefits offered by Aspire, a new product launched by Niva Bupa that caters to young India so that they can secure themselves against any sudden hospitalization. Edited excerpts: