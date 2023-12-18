‘Transparency in hospital costs is key to affordable health premiums’

Aspire has a very unique ‘cash-bag’ feature that allows customers to get cashbacks on every claim-free year. They can accumulate the same and use it for health-related expenses like premium payment, OPD expenses, deductibles or co-payments option. In Aspire, we have ‘Lock the clock+’ feature in which customers continue to pay the same premium over the years until they make their first claim. For instance, if a consumer buys our policy at the age of 25, and makes no claim till the age of 35 they will continue to pay the premium of a 25-year-old. Here we have introduced a variation and even the maternity claims will not have any impact and not break the lock. Apart from this, we will continue with our flagship benefits like ‘Lock the clock’, ‘Booster+’, ‘Reassure forever, ‘2Hr+ Hospitalization’, ‘60 & 180 days of pre & post hospitalization’ in Aspire also.