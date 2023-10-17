Travel planning: Eight tips for affordable holiday during this festive season

Navratri marks the beginning of the festive season in India. The festive season has already kicked in, it's the ideal moment to start organising your holiday travels. Everyone awaits this time of the year. The time of festivity provides a wonderful chance to escape the daily stress and tensions, allowing you to reconnect with your dear ones. Along with travel plans , comes budgeting and careful planning

So, the big question here is: How to make the most of your holiday without overspending? Here are eight tips to plan your budget-friendly trip.

1)Make your plans well in advance

You may make the most of your holiday without going over budget if you choose wisely and strategically during festival time. “Start by booking your trip well in advance to secure early-bird discounts, and be flexible with your travel dates for better deals," said Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, of EaseMyTrip.

“Significant savings are frequently achieved by making reservations for travel and lodging well in advance," said Saumitra Singh, Managing Director at The Tigress Resort and Spa, Ranthambore.

2) Be flexible in dates

Be adaptable when choosing your trip dates because there might be a significant variation in ticket costs when you travel one or two days earlier or later. “Departing early in the morning or midweek are examples of off-peak times when prices can be reduced," said Saumitra Singh.

3) Always compare prices

Rikant Pittie suggested comparing prices from different sources and considering using loyalty points and miles to reduce costs. “Packing light can help you avoid baggage fees, and exploring alternative airports might lead to cheaper flights," added Rikant.

4) Check out the best deals

Experts suggest that people should always keep an eye out for sales and promotions for exclusive offers, reductions, and bundles from airlines and travel companies.

5) Cheaper lodging options

Saumitra Singh suggested taking into account cheaper lodging options like hostels or vacation rentals, which are sometimes more affordable than hotels.

“Try sharing accommodations with friends or family to split costs," said Rikant.

6) Go local

One should opt for local dining options to save on food expenses." Choose neighborhood restaurants and shops to sample real flavors without paying tourist prices," advised Saumitra Singh.

7) Travel during off-peak times.

Additionally, consider traveling during off-peak times to avoid the holiday rush and inflated prices.

8) Extra savings

Lastly, don't forget to use cashback and rewards credit cards for extra savings, said Rikant Pittie.

By following these tips, you can ensure an affordable and memorable holiday getaway during the festive season.

