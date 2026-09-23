Are Americans benefitting? Fed survey finds how US firms are using their Trump tariff refunds

The United States Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta (Fed) in a survey report released on Monday, noted that a majority of firms that received refunds from Trump's tariffs are keeping the cash, with the rest investing the funds in R&D, new capital projects, or to temporarily lower prices, and give bonuses to workers or managers.
It noted that “a non-trivial portion of tariff refunds directly benefit” American customers and employees, the report added.
The report, titled ‘How Are Firms Using Their Tariff Refunds?’ noted that “textbook analyses suggest that firms keep one-off windfalls as cash, distribute the funds to shareholders or, if liquidity-constrained, perhaps use the funds to support the firm's investments”.
It added that the funds in question are sizable — nearly $170 billion, including roughly $100 billion in refunds by late July, and the bank questioned over 1,100 C-suite executives in its Survey of Business Uncertainty between 10-21 August, to understand how many businesses seek refunds, how they manage the process, and how they plan to use it. Here's a look at the findings:
“Although these are surprising uses of cash windfalls relative to the predictions of standard models, these results also suggest that a non-trivial portion of tariff refunds directly benefit customers and employees,” the report added.
“Although it makes sense that larger firms with greater resources can more readily navigate the refund process, our Atlanta Fed colleagues note that one-third of tariff refunds go to the most financially constrained firms. About two-thirds of firms have opted to use internal staff to manage the process or sell their refund rights to third parties,” it added.
Notably, the US Supreme Court struck down US President Donald Trump's tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) in February. The scheme had enabled the administration to collect some $166 billion.
Refunds began flowing in May after SCOTUS ruled the so-called “emergency tariffs” as unlawful. Bloomberg reported that as of 11 September, around $134.7 billion in refund payments, including interest, had been paid out or accepted for processing, according to a court filing from US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP).
In July, an AP report noted that everyday American customers were unlikely to see benefit of refunds as it would be too hard to specify how much is owed and the cost of pursuing legal means may be more expensive that the eventual windfall, if any.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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