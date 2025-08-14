Trump’s crypto cheer lifts Bitcoin, but core risks still loom
White House backing and Wall Street interest are driving Bitcoin’s surge, yet its volatility, custody risks, and shaky fundamentals remain.
The cryptocurrency faithful are having quite a moment. Donald Trump’s return to the White House has brought a veritable cornucopia of pro-crypto promises, from talk of a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve" to declarations about making America the “crypto capital of the world." Markets have reacted predictably: Bitcoin has surged past previous highs, and believers are treating this as ultimate vindication.