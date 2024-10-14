Money
Hot air balloon, Limousines, and hammams: A luxurious ₹5 lakh Turkish Holiday
Shipra Singh 7 min read 14 Oct 2024, 01:13 PM IST
SummaryThis couple's dream Turkish adventure turned into reality! Their itinerary included cave hotels, being chauffeured in a Limousine, indulging in a hammam bath, hot air balloon rides—all while staying within their budget.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Kolkata-based Paayel Sengupta and Ankur Das have a ritual of taking a foreign holiday each year. Having travelled across Southeast Asia extensively, this year they set their sights on a different journey—one that would take them to the captivating crossroads of East and West, beginning with the rich history and stunning landscapes of Turkey.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less