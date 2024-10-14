We had bought a 10-year membership for ₹1.5 lakh in 2023, which gives us 6 nights/7 days hotel bookings per year anywhere in the world. The hotels are 3-star/4-star and we have to pay an annual membership charge of ₹8,500 per person separately while booking. We used this to book six nights in Cappadocia and Istanbul and paid an extra ₹30,000 as annual maintenance charges and for breakfast. After running a quick calculation, we found out that we had saved 10-15% compared to what we would have paid for the same hotels without the membership.