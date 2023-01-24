TVS Motor Company Q3 net profit rises 28% to ₹304 crore1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:16 PM IST
- Total revenue increased to ₹8,075 crore during the quarter as against ₹6,606 crore in the year-ago period, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.
(PTI) TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 28 per cent to ₹304 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.
