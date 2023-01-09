Not sure how to prepare for volatile markets in 2023? FundsIndia Research shares two suggestions

“Historically, equity markets have gone through temporary declines of 10-20% almost every year. Nearly one-fourth of the days in 2022 saw Sensex trade at least 10% down from the peak levels at that time. The year 2022 was a perfectly normal year for Equities both from a volatility and bad news standpoint. As a reality check, this is exactly what you signed up for," said Shrinath ML, Senior Research Analyst, FundsIndia.