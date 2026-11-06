UCO Bank fined ₹15,000 for delay in revising widow’s family pension despite official instructions: Here's what happened

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Chandigarh has directed UCO Bank to pay ₹15,000 in compensation to a widow for failing to revise her family pension despite receiving instructions from the disbursing authorities, according to a report by The Tribune.
The commission held the bank responsible for deficiency in service, noting that the delay caused the complainant hardship and mental harassment. It rejected the bank’s defence that it had subsequently cleared the pending arrears, observing that the family’s suffering during the period of delay could not be overlooked.
The complaint was filed by Rupnagar resident Sukhwinder Singh on behalf of his mother, Prakash Kaur. Her husband, Nasib Singh, had retired from the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) on March 31, 1995, and his pension was sanctioned in accordance with the applicable rules.
Following his death on November 28, 2001, the family pension was transferred to Prakash Kaur with effect from November 29, 2001. However, subsequent revisions to the pension were allegedly not implemented correctly.
The complainant alleged that despite several communications from the pension-sanctioning authorities, repeated visits to the UCO Bankbranch in Rupnagar and formal representations, the bank failed to release the revised family pension and other admissible benefits.
These included the applicable old-age allowance, Leave Travel Concession (LTC) benefits and revised medical allowances.
During the proceedings, the bank's counsel argued that UCO Bank had no role in sanctioning or determining the pension and was only responsible for maintaining the pension account and facilitating withdrawals.
The bank denied any deliberate delay or deficiency in service, maintaining that the delay was bona fide and occurred during the recalculation and verification of the pension claim.
However, the commission observed that the bank corrected the pension structure and released the accumulated arrears only after the consumer complaint had been filed.
Dismissing the bank's defence, the commission highlighted the repeated efforts made by the complainant to secure the pensionary benefits due to her mother.
“The complainant had to make repeated visits, representations, and also serve legal notices to get the pensionary benefits due to her. The delay certainly caused inconvenience, hardship and mental harassment. Merely because the arrears were subsequently paid, the hardship suffered cannot be ignored,” it said, as per the report.
The commission concluded that the bank's deficiency in service stood established and directed the Branch Manager of UCO Bank's Rupnagar branch to pay ₹15,000 in compensation to the complainant.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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