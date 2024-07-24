How the Budget affects your salaries, investments and taxes

Considering a uniform TDS is deducted for the entire financial year every month, ₹3,900 TDS would have been deducted for April, May, and June. This means ₹15,600 would have been deducted to date. Going forward, since the yearly liability has been reduced, the employer will have to revise the monthly TDS such that it meets the yearly tax liability. In this case, it will be ₹2,275 per month for the remaining nine months of the financial year.