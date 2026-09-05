Unknown SIM linked to your Aadhaar? Check before it's too late; here's how to identify

The government has made digital Know Your Customer (KYC), or e-KYC, mandatory for getting a new mobile SIM connection. It has also banned the issuance of bulk SIM cards to general consumers as part of measures to prevent telecom-related fraud, Bhaskar English reported.
Under the rules of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), an individual can have a maximum of nine mobile connections registered in their name using their Aadhaar details. The limit is six connections in Assam, the North-Eastern states and Jammu & Kashmir.
With the growing misuse of identity documents, it is important to regularly check how many mobile numbers are registered in your name.
Aadhaar is considered one of the important valid proofs of identity when a new SIM card is issued by telecom companies. While Aadhaar verification makes the process easier, misuse of these details can put consumers at risk.
The government has introduced the Sanchar Saathi portal to help consumers identify and report unauthorised mobile connections.
The portal includes the Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) facility, which allows users to check all mobile connections issued in their name and report numbers they do not recognise.
The government has tightened the rules governing mobile connections. e-KYC is mandatory when obtaining a new SIM, while bulk SIM sales to general consumers have been banned.
There are also stricter rules for re-issuing deactivated mobile numbers. A 90-day waiting period is mandatory before an inactive number can be allotted to another person.
Under DoT rules, an Indian citizen can have a maximum of nine mobile connections registered in their name.
The limit is six connections for consumers in Assam, the North-Eastern states and Jammu & Kashmir.
The TAFCOP facility under Sanchar Saathi is designed to help consumers identify fraudulent or unauthorised SIM connections registered in their names and report them to the authorities.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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