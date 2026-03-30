The unplanned expense in your 50s: Paying for ageing parents’ care

Similarly, while Baidya’s mother was covered under CGHS, he often spent a significant chunk out of pocket on consultations, diagnostics and even hospitalizations. “CGHS offers discounts on OPD visits, tests and medications too, but it was often not possible to get approvals as I would be travelling or stuck with work. Also, taking her to hospitals for blood tests meant putting additional stress on her body, so I chose to get tests at home," Baidya said. "These recurring costs added up to about ₹25,000-30,000 every month on an average. Each hospitalization was another ₹50,000-1 lakh despite CGHS coverage, as some of the tests and consumables weren't covered. In 2020, I spent almost ₹1.5 lakh on human albumin (a vital protein) alone,” he recalls.