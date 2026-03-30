Delhi-based Deepak Kakkar didn’t think of caregiving as a financial line item until it became one. When his septuagenarian father’s health declined due to liver cirrhosis in 2024, the immediate concern was medical treatment. But within weeks, he could see his monthly household budget change completely. A full-time attendant became necessary after his father’s mobility was impacted, which has added roughly ₹30,000-36,000 to his monthly budget. “After accounting for food and other costs, the total outgo is about ₹45,000 just towards the caregiver. Alongside, we are paying around ₹60,000-70,000 every month on medicines, tests and consultations,” said the 40-year-old chartered accountant.
The unplanned expense in your 50s: Paying for ageing parents’ care
SummaryGeriatric care mainly has two recurring expenses: round the clock care and medical costs.
Delhi-based Deepak Kakkar didn’t think of caregiving as a financial line item until it became one. When his septuagenarian father’s health declined due to liver cirrhosis in 2024, the immediate concern was medical treatment. But within weeks, he could see his monthly household budget change completely. A full-time attendant became necessary after his father’s mobility was impacted, which has added roughly ₹30,000-36,000 to his monthly budget. “After accounting for food and other costs, the total outgo is about ₹45,000 just towards the caregiver. Alongside, we are paying around ₹60,000-70,000 every month on medicines, tests and consultations,” said the 40-year-old chartered accountant.
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