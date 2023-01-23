RK Forgings is hovering near its all-time high; does it still have room to run?3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 03:22 PM IST
RK Forgings is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ₹4,456 crore. The company is engaged in the manufacture of screw couplings, draw gear assembly and forgings items for railway coaches and wagons. Over the last 3- years, the stock returned 266%, moving from ₹76.5 to the ₹280.
Keeping up their upward trend, shares of Ramkrishna Forgings climbed 6.31% to 283 apiece during Monday's trade. The strong rally came after the company posted a 35% YoY rise in its consolidated net profit of ₹61.04 crore, driven by higher revenues.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×