Surya Roshni: This small cap stock gained 92% from 52 week low; Is more upside left in the stock

Surya Roshni: This small cap stock gained 92% from 52 week low; Is more upside left in the stock3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Surya Roshni is a small cap stock with market capitalization of ₹3,370 crore. The company operates in the steel and the lighting consumer durables division. For the Q3FY23, the company reported over two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹89.66 crore.
Shares of Surya Roshni have delivered stellar returns to their shareholders, gaining 63.60 percent in the last six months, moving from Rs. 378.65 apiece to Rs. 619.50. From its 52-week low of ₹323 apiece marked on August 16, 2022, the stock rose nearly 94.73 percent to hit a new 52-week high of ₹629 on January 19, 2023.
