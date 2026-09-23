UP RERA approves 12 realty projects, worth investment of ₹1,663.85 crore across six districts — Here's all we know

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority has approved 12 new real estate projects across six districts in the state for an estimated investment of ₹1,663.85 crore, it said in an official statement.
The projects, comprising 3,090 residential and commercial units, were greenlit at the UP RERA's 214th authority meeting chaired by its chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy in Lucknow on Tuesday, it added.
The UP RERA statement noted that the projects would boost construction activity and create opportunities in allied sectors such as construction materials, engineering and transport. It added that focus would be on ensuring compliance with the RERA Act, timely completion and protection of homebuyers' interests.
“Transparent and systematic development of the real estate sector, along with timely approval and monitoring of projects, remain a priority for the authority,” Bhoosreddy said in the release.
Earlier in September, UP RERA said it has approved 13 real estate projects involving an estimated investment of ₹2,380.04 crore in six districts, with Barabanki accounting for the highest investment and Lucknow for the largest number of units, PTI reported.
The approvals were granted during the 212th and 213th meetings held at the UP RERA headquarters and chaired by Bhoosreddy.
(With inputs from PTI)
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