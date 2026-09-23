UP RERA approves 12 realty projects, worth investment of ₹1,663.85 crore across six districts — Here's all we know

The Uttar Pradesh RERA has approved 12 new real estate projects, worth investment of 1,663.85 crore across six districts in the state. The plan will comprise 3,090 residential and commercial units. Here's all we know… 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated23 Sep 2026, 11:54 PM IST
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UP RERA has approved 12 new real estate projects, worth investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,663.85 crore across six districts.
UP RERA has approved 12 new real estate projects, worth investment of ₹1,663.85 crore across six districts. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority has approved 12 new real estate projects across six districts in the state for an estimated investment of 1,663.85 crore, it said in an official statement.

The projects, comprising 3,090 residential and commercial units, were greenlit at the UP RERA's 214th authority meeting chaired by its chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy in Lucknow on Tuesday, it added.

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UP RERA approves 12 projects: What we know

  • Lucknow accounts for the highest investment and the largest number of units. The authority has sanctioned four projects, two residential, one commercial and one mixed-use, involving an estimated investment of 609.35 crore and 1,972 units.
  • Further, UP RERA said Ghaziabad has three residential projects involving 605.06 crore and 574 residential units, while
  • Hapur has two residential projects with an estimated investment of 123.45 crore and 192 units, it added.
  • Further, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Kanpur have one project each. The Ayodhya project involves 72.61 crore and 85 residential units, the Prayagraj project 51.66 crore and 109 units, and the Kanpur project 201.72 crore and 158 units, the authority said.

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‘Transparent and systematic development’

The UP RERA statement noted that the projects would boost construction activity and create opportunities in allied sectors such as construction materials, engineering and transport. It added that focus would be on ensuring compliance with the RERA Act, timely completion and protection of homebuyers' interests.

“Transparent and systematic development of the real estate sector, along with timely approval and monitoring of projects, remain a priority for the authority,” Bhoosreddy said in the release.

13 projects worth 2,380 crore approved

Earlier in September, UP RERA said it has approved 13 real estate projects involving an estimated investment of 2,380.04 crore in six districts, with Barabanki accounting for the highest investment and Lucknow for the largest number of units, PTI reported.

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The approvals were granted during the 212th and 213th meetings held at the UP RERA headquarters and chaired by Bhoosreddy.

  • The projects approved in Barabanki, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Agra will lead to the construction of 4,724 residential and commercial units, according to a statement issued by RERA.
  • Barabanki, adjoining Lucknow, topped the districts in terms of proposed investment, with two residential projects worth 751.42 crore. The projects will together have 591 residential units, it said.
  • Lucknow, meanwhile, leads in the number of units, with a single residential project involving an investment of 385.76 crore and 1,392 units, it added.
  • Varanasi has received approval for three residential projects involving an estimated investment of 750.24 crore and 1,189 units.
  • In Ghaziabad, three projects — two commercial and one residential — have been approved with an estimated investment of 286.27 crore. They will have 864 units.
  • Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes Noida, has received approval for one residential and one commercial project involving an estimated investment of about 186 crore and 564 units.
  • Two residential projects in Agra, involving an estimated investment of 20.35 crore, will have 124 units.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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HomeMoneyUP RERA approves 12 realty projects, worth investment of ₹1,663.85 crore across six districts — Here's all we know
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