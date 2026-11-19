Merchant-to-merchant (M2M) payments made through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) are likely to attract a flat fee of ₹5 under a revised merchant discount rate (MDR) framework, significantly lower than the charges of up to ₹300 that businesses had feared. The proposal covers payments between wholesalers and retailers, business-to-business (B2B) marketplaces and other commercial collections.
The decision was taken by the National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) UPI and Services Steering Committee, according to two people familiar with the discussions. However, the date from which the revised charges will take effect has not yet been finalised.
The proposed flat fee marks a change from an earlier framework that included percentage-based charges for certain high-value merchant transactions.
The proposed ₹5 charge will apply to merchant-to-merchant transactions, which typically involve payments between businesses rather than purchases made by individual customers.
This includes payments made by retailers to wholesalers, transactions on B2B marketplaces and collections between businesses.
The distinction is important because such payments are a regular part of the distribution and retail trade. Businesses often use UPI to settle payments quickly, particularly when dealing with multiple suppliers and distributors.
The revised proposal is expected to replace an earlier plan that could have resulted in charges of up to ₹300 on certain large merchant transactions.
The proposed charges have faced resistance from trade bodies concerned about the impact on businesses operating with narrow profit margins.
The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, asking the government to exempt M2M payments from the MDR framework.
In its November 11 letter, the federation argued that additional transaction costs could place a financial burden on retailers and distributors. It also sought clarity on the goods and services tax (GST) treatment of MDR charges.
The industry body called for discussions involving retailers, distributors, banks, payment companies and other trade associations before the government finalises the policy.
NPCI's earlier proposal included a 0.4% MDR on transactions above ₹2,000 for certain large merchants, subject to a maximum charge of ₹300.
Select merchant categories, including railways, telecommunications, insurance and fuel services, were also assigned a flat ₹5 charge on transactions above ₹2,000.
The framework was expected to cover around 4% of merchant transactions. More than 95% of person-to-merchant (P2M) payments were expected to remain outside its scope.
Small merchants operating under the person-to-person merchant (P2PM) model were also set to retain zero MDR charges.
The original rollout, announced in September, was scheduled for October 15 but was postponed following objections from retailers. The implementation date remains undecided as NPCI considers revisions to the proposal.
Uncertainty over the introduction of UPI transaction charges has also affected investor sentiment towards digital payments companies.
Shares of Paytm's parent, One 97 Communications, fell 10% to ₹1,691.55 on Thursday. Pine Labs declined 4.67% to ₹161.35, while One Mobikwik Systems dropped 7.7% to ₹209.
Brokerage Jefferies has previously estimated that MDR charges could contribute 14% of Paytm's pre-tax profit in the current financial year and 28% in the next.
The delay in implementing the framework has therefore become an important concern for payments companies, which are watching for clarity on when and how the revised charges will come into effect.
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