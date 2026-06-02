UPI goes live in Cambodia: Indian tourists can now pay at 4.5 million merchant outlets via KHQR

Indian travellers can now make seamless QR-based payments across Cambodia using their UPI-enabled applications by scanning Bakong's KHQR codes. The facility is available at more than 4.5 million merchant outlets, including tourist attractions, restaurants, retail stores and other establishments across the nation.

This has become possible following a partnership between NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and ACLEDA Bank Plc. Together, they have enabled Unified Payments Interface (UPI) acceptance in Cambodia through KHQR, the country's national QR code system, ANI reported.

The partnership is expected to improve convenience for travellers while supporting tourism and commercial engagement between India and Cambodia through trusted cross-border digital payment infrastructure.

Reciprocal payment access for Cambodians to be launched soon The launch was formally announced at a ceremony in Phnom Penh attended by National Bank of Cambodia Governor Chea Serey and representatives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The event marked the first phase of the cross-border QR payment linkage between India and Cambodia.

Another announcement was made during the launch event, where it was revealed that the next phase of the initiative will allow Cambodian visitors to make payments at millions of UPI QR-enabled merchant outlets across India using their domestic banking and payment applications. This will establish a two-way interoperable payment corridor between the two countries.

How does the system work? The initiative is expected to allow tourists from both countries to make real-time and interoperable digital transactions while also improving payment efficiency between India and Cambodia.

Commenting on the launch, Ritesh Shukla, MD and CEO of NPCI International, said, "At NPCI International, our aim is to extend India's digital payment innovations to global markets through trusted partnerships. Enabling UPI acceptance in Cambodia marks a significant milestone in this journey."

He added, "It ensures that Indian travellers enjoy a familiar, secure and seamless payment experience abroad, while Cambodian merchants gain access to millions of digital-first consumers. This collaboration not only strengthens real-time payment connectivity between our two ecosystems but also lays the groundwork for deeper tourism and commercial engagement."

Benefits of the initiative According to the companies, merchants in Cambodia will benefit from access to a large Indian customer base, along with improved cash management and reduced dependence on physical currency.

"ACLEDA Bank Plc. is proud to launch Phase 1 of our cross-border interoperability initiative, enabling Indian travellers to execute secure digital transactions via UPI-enabled applications across our extensive KHQR merchant network," In Channy, President and Group Managing Director of ACLEDA Bank Plc said about the partnership.

He added that linking the payment systems of Cambodia and India would make cross-border transactions smoother by reducing payment-related friction and minimising the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations for travellers. At the same time, it would give local merchants access to a large digital consumer market.

"Ultimately, this collaboration drives financial inclusion and strengthens the bilateral economic corridor through robust, scalable technology," he said.