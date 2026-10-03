UPI MDR Charges: Start date, slabs and why is this Merchant Discount Rate being introduced now? All questions answered

The Centre will impose Merchant discount rate (MDR) charge on select online transactions conducted under the unified payments interface (UPI) system in India from this month, as per the National Payments Council of India (NPCI).
The NPCI in an announcement has month said that MDR would apply on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI payments, above a certain threshold, under a revised UPI MDR framework. The rules come into effect from mid-October and keeping UPI free for all customer (person-to-person / P2P) transactions.
MDR charge will apply on each P2M UPI transaction above ₹2,000, with effect from 15 October 2026, according to the NPCI statement.
The rules keep 95% of low-value UPI transactions below ₹2,000 and small merchant transactions (P2PM) completely free and proposes a new fund to support the expansion of UPI acceptance among small merchants.
The NPCI statement said that there will be no impact on small-value UPI transactions up to ₹2,000 for all merchants, which account for more than 95% of all UPI P2M transactions.
Revised UPI MDR remains lower than charges associated with several other digital payment instruments, including credit cards, debit cards, and wallets, the FAQ document added.
According to the Ministry of Finance's press release, small merchants, including street vendors receiving up to ₹1 lakh per month through UPI QR codes under the Person-to-Person-Merchant (P2PM) category, will continue to enjoy zero MDR on all transactions. “This provision will protect street vendors, neighbourhood shops and other small businesses from additional payment costs,” it added.
It added that overall, “UPI transactions accounting for 70% of (total) transaction value will remain completely outside the MDR framework”.
UPI processes billions of transactions every month. Till now, costs of such transactions and the upkeep of the UPI platform are borne by banks, NPCI, and payment service providers. The Union Budget 2026 estimated subsidy payout at ₹2,000 crore, compared with ₹2,196.21 crore paid in 2025-2026 and ₹1,922.77 crore in 2024-25.
According to the release, MDR is not a tax or charge collected by the government or NPCI, but will be distributed among payment ecosystem participants, including banks and payment application providers, to support the operation and continued expansion of the UPI ecosystem.
According to the NPCI's FAQ document, the MDR is distributed only among the UPI ecosystem to further invest into infrastructure resiliency, innovation, cybersecurity and customer service.
The finance ministry added that this framework has been introduced under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, following “detailed deliberations by the UPI Steering Committee on the applicable rates, operational arrangements and consumer safeguards”.
“Revenue generated from larger merchant transactions will support banks, payment service providers and UPI application providers in expanding and improving payment infrastructure, including in rural and semi-urban areas,” it added.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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