Like every major policy move, UPI’s new merchant discount rate framework has already drawn supporters and opponents. The debate is predictable: supporters see it as necessary for the ecosystem’s health; critics worry about the cost to merchants and consumers.
The price of innovation: why UPI needs revenue to stay free
SummaryAs UPI enters a new phase of scale, a 0.4% MDR on larger merchant payments aims to fund infrastructure, cybersecurity and innovation while keeping most transactions free.
Like every major policy move, UPI’s new merchant discount rate framework has already drawn supporters and opponents. The debate is predictable: supporters see it as necessary for the ecosystem’s health; critics worry about the cost to merchants and consumers.
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