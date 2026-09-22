The price of innovation: why UPI needs revenue to stay free

Harsh Vardhan Masta
3 min read22 Sep 2026, 12:20 PM IST
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UPI must balance funding requirements with affordable and reliable digital payments.
Summary
As UPI enters a new phase of scale, a 0.4% MDR on larger merchant payments aims to fund infrastructure, cybersecurity and innovation while keeping most transactions free.

Like every major policy move, UPI’s new merchant discount rate framework has already drawn supporters and opponents. The debate is predictable: supporters see it as necessary for the ecosystem’s health; critics worry about the cost to merchants and consumers.

But pause for a moment. Ten years ago, when UPI launched, it seemed almost too good to be true: an instant, free digital payment system built on open infrastructure. A decade on, it still feels that way. That is the genius of the model. But can it remain sustainable in the long run?

Also Read | UPI MDR to pinch retailers with bigger baskets, spare others

Why innovation needs funding

The scale of the system is already testing its infrastructure. UPI processed 23.66 billion transactions in July alone, a record. In April, the Reserve Bank of India mandated stricter authentication requirements for digital transactions, requiring at least two distinct authentication factors, one of them dynamic, for every UPI transfer.

Historically, UPI has experienced transaction failure rates of as much as 15-30% during volume surges. With volumes expected to rise from 24 billion to 50 billion transactions within two years, the underlying IT infrastructure will need continued investment to support real-time processing at scale.

Cybersecurity requirements are evolving just as quickly. Fraud detection is moving from rule-based systems towards artificial intelligence (AI)-driven models that can continuously learn new attack patterns. Last year, the financial fraud risk indicator helped prevent 660 crore in fraud losses.

The question, then, is who pays for the next phase of investment. Under the new framework, part of that cost will be borne by merchants on qualifying transactions.

The same logic applies to newer UPI features. Credit-on-UPI, UPI Circle and international expansion to eight countries require continued investment in product development, regulatory compliance and infrastructure.

The framework is here

On 15 September, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced a new UPI MDR framework, effective 15 October. Here is what changes.

A 0.4% MDR will apply only to person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions above 2,000, capped at 300 for transactions of 75,000 and above. According to NPCI data, more than 95% of UPI P2M transactions by volume will remain entirely free because they are below 2,000.

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Peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers between individuals remain free. Recurring payments, including utility bills, OTT subscriptions and mutual fund investments, are also exempt from MDR.

Under the framework, a 2,500 restaurant bill or a 5,000 business payment to a vendor would attract the charge. The revenue is intended to help fund the infrastructure that supports the wider UPI ecosystem, including lower-value transactions.

The question is whether that trade-off works in practice

Why this matters now

For consumers, the priorities are straightforward: trust, reliability and affordability.

A monetized UPI could provide an additional source of funding for security, fraud prevention and infrastructure. That could support stronger authentication, more investment in new use cases and continued free access for transactions that are particularly important for financial inclusion.

But the sustainability question does not disappear simply because MDR has been introduced. The framework will have to demonstrate that the revenue it generates is sufficient to support the investment the system requires, without materially undermining merchant adoption or shifting costs back to consumers.

UPI has spent its first decade proving that free, interoperable digital payments can work at extraordinary scale. Its next challenge is proving that the model can sustain that scale.

The author is chief executive officer PB Pay.

Also Read | How UPI MDR could undermine the economics of low-cost investing

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