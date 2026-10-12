UPI MDR: From 0.40% to 0.08% what IIT Bombay report has proposed and why it wants new fee structure, explained

A technical report by researchers associated with IIT Bombay has warned that the revised merchant discount rate (MDR) on select UPI transactions could indirectly burden customers and proposed changes to the government's fee model, ANI reported today.

While estimating that the MDR framework could generate about ₹18,000 crore annually for payment service providers, the report argued that customers may feel the burden through higher retail prices, despite merchants being barred from directly passing on the charges.

The report titled ‘UPI at a Crossroads: Reintroducing the MDR’ warned that businesses may incorporate the additional expense into their general selling prices to protect profit margins, potentially making even customers undertaking transactions below ₹2,000 bear part of the cost, the report added.

“UPI may lose public trust if it is floated as per the presently proposed MDR framework,” the report said, adding that the framework must be “tweaked and rationalised before implementation”.

Argument against MDR on UPI: What IIT Bombay says Under the revised framework, merchant payments above ₹2,000 can attract an MDR of up to 0.40%, capped at ₹300 per transaction. Person-to-person (P2P) transfers and merchant payments up to ₹2,000 remain free.

Certain essential-sector transactions attract a flat fee of ₹5, while capital market transactions carry a charge of 0.02 per cent, subject to a ₹300 cap.

Using August 2026 data, the report estimates that merchant UPI transactions were worth nearly ₹ 9 lakh crore, of which around ₹ 6 lakh crore involved payments above ₹ 2,000. Assuming an effective average MDR of 0.25%, it projects monthly revenue of ₹ 1,500 crore.

The report also flags an existing burden on UPI users at outlets that accept credit cards. It estimates that the cost of credit card merchant fees indirectly borne by users of UPI, debit cards and cash could have reached ₹ 26,000 crore in FY26.

26,000 crore in FY26. Since merchants generally maintain common prices across payment methods, these customers may end up subsidising the rewards and benefits offered to credit card users, it said.

Questioning the need to impose additional charges on digital payments, the report estimates that banks earned a net interest margin of ₹ 4.84 lakh crore from current and savings account deposits in FY26. It argues that banks should contribute around 3% of this income, or about ₹ 15,000 crore annually, towards sustaining UPI infrastructure.

The report also highlighted the contrast between charging for digital payments and maintaining free ATM withdrawals, despite the high cost of currency management. UPI MDR: From 0.40% to 0.08% what is proposed The report recommends restricting charges to online merchants and businesses with annual turnover above ₹50 crore, capping percentage-based MDR at ₹40 and directing revenue towards the continued expansion and security of UPI.

It further added that MDR on UPI transactions should be cut to 0.08% from the present 0.40%, PTI reported.

It recommends a reduction in the MDR for the TPAPs to 0.06% from the 0.08% recommended by NPCI and retaining the PSPs' share at 0.02%. In the present model, a bulk 70% is split between the issuer and acquirer banks, the study said, arguing for removing this share entirely as banks are well compensated through interest rates made by current and savings account depositors.