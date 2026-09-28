UPI MDR row: SC refuses interim stay on the levy; asks Centre, RBI to file counter affidavits within 4 weeks

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant an interim stay on the central government's decision to impose Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on specified UPI transactions above ₹2,000, PTI reported.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, however, agreed to hear the public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the levy. It also directed the Centre, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and others to file their counter affidavits within four weeks.

Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that 96% of people using the gateway were exempt from the MDR.

"It is less a legal and more a technical issue," the bench observed.

After the top court issued notice and sought explanation from the party respondents in the matter, the counsel appearing for the petitioner asked the bench, “Please stay it till then,” but the request was denied.

The development comes as the government moves to change the zero-MDR framework that has applied to UPI payments for nearly six years.

Who filed the plea, what does it seek? The please was filed by advocate Anjan Datta, which alleged that the levy has been introduced without adequate statutory safeguards, transparency or public consultation, the news agency reported earlier.

The PIL seeks the quashing or suspension of the framework insofar as it imposes an MDR on UPI transactions of above ₹2,000. It has also sought a reconsideration of the framework through a transparent consultation process, along with introduction of necessary safeguards for micro and small enterprises.

Small merchants are set to benefit from mandatory zero-MDR rules, but the relief is limited to those receiving up to ₹1 lakh per month through UPI QR codes.

How MDR charges will be rolled out in India Under the new framework, an MDR of 0.4% will apply to specified merchant transactions above ₹2,000. For transactions of ₹75,000 and above, the charge will be capped at ₹300 per transaction.

However, person-to-person UPI transfers and small merchant payments will continue to remain free.

Additionally, transactions above ₹2,000 in essential and thin-margin sectors, including railways, telecommunications, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs, will attract a flat MDR of ₹5 per transaction.

A separate, much lower MDR of 0.02% will apply to capital-market-related UPI payments, also capped at ₹300 per transaction. This category includes transactions involving mutual funds, securities, stock brokers and dealers.