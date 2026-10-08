UPI MDR: Who decides ultimate implementation and enforcement of MDR caps? Any dedicated fund for small merchants?

The government is considering delaying the rollout of a merchant discount rate (MDR) on large-value Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions by a few months, according to a Reuters report citing a regulatory official and an industry executive familiar with the matter.
A final decision on the proposed delay is yet to be taken by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), but a decision is expected in the coming days, Reuters reported.
Under the proposed system, transactions above ₹2,000 made to merchants would attract an MDR of 0.4%. The fee was originally scheduled to take effect from October 15.
The government recently ended nearly six years of fully free UPI payments by allowing MDR to be charged on certain merchant transactions.
However, the proposed changes do not cover all UPI payments.
Person-to-person UPI transactions will continue to remain free, while small-value merchant payments below the specified threshold will also remain outside the proposed charge.
The operational framework for MDR, including fee distribution mechanisms and category-wise caps, is decided through the UPI and Services Steering Committee, headed by NPCI.
The final implementation, however, depends on the decisions taken by the relevant authorities and the payments ecosystem.
A dedicated fund is also proposed to support digital payments among small merchants and strengthen payment infrastructure in smaller centres.
The fund would be used to subsidise and accelerate digital payment infrastructure in Tier 3 to Tier 6 centres, including the North-Eastern states, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
In Tier 1 and Tier 2 centres, notified Central government schemes such as PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma could also be covered.
The fund is also intended to provide financial assistance to ecosystem players for merchant onboarding and encourage greater adoption of UPI transactions among existing small merchants.
According to the Reuters report, the MDR could be implemented from January, if the proposed postponement is approved.
The delay would give payment companies additional time to upgrade their systems and make operational changes required to implement the new fee structure.
It could also help prevent additional costs from being passed on to consumers and give merchants more time to prepare for the changes, particularly during the ongoing festive season.
UPI has become a major part of India's digital payments ecosystem, with more than 500 million users, according to the Reuters report.
The platform is used for transactions ranging from small purchases such as roadside tea to high-value purchases including smartphones and other consumer goods.
Walmart-backed PhonePe and Alphabet's Google Pay together accounted for around 80% of UPI transaction value in August, according to Reuters.
A postponement could give payment companies more time to make the necessary technology and operational changes before MDR becomes applicable.
It could also provide merchants with additional time to understand how the fee will work and prepare for any changes in their payment arrangements.
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