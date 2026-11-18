The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to refund ₹55,000 allegedly lost by a woman in a UPI fraud case and pay an additional ₹30,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses, The 420 reported.
In an important ruling on consumer protection and accountability in digital banking, the commission observed that the use of a UPI PIN or an authentication mechanism does not, by itself, establish that an account holder authorised a disputed transaction.
The case involved the bank account of a 44-year-old woman from Telangana. According to her complaint, ₹55,000 was debited from her SBI account through UPI on November 3, 2022. She maintained that she had neither initiated the transaction nor authorised anyone else to carry it out. She also denied sharing her confidential banking credentials with anyone.
After discovering the unauthorised withdrawal, the woman filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on November 6, 2022. A day later, on November 7, she submitted a written complaint to the concerned SBI branch, The 420 reported.
Although the bank acknowledged her complaint, it allegedly did not refund the debited amount.
The woman subsequently approached the police, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) on December 31, 2024. After the bank declined to return her money, she approached the consumer commission, where advocate N Poornachandra represented her.
During the proceedings, SBI argued that the disputed transaction had been completed using a UPI PIN, along with mobile and SIM-binding authentication.
The bank maintained that such a transfer could not have taken place without the prescribed security protocols being completed. It argued that the customer had either authorised the payment or compromised her credentials. SBI also alleged that the fraud had not been reported promptly.
UPI PIN authentication alone does not establish customer consent, says commission
After hearing both sides, a bench comprising Commission President Mamidi Christopher and members S Sandhya Rani and K Venkateswarlu passed the order on November 10, The 420 reported.
The commission held that the use of a UPI PIN or any authentication mechanism does not conclusively establish that a customer authorised a transaction or negligently shared sensitive banking information.
It said banks must produce concrete facts and evidence to establish that the account holder actually consented to the disputed transfer.
The bench also highlighted the service provider-consumer relationship between a bank and its account holder. It said banks are obligated to address customer grievances appropriately and ensure compliance with prescribed security standards while providing banking services.
Examining the sequence of events, the commission noted that the disputed transaction took place on November 3, 2022, while the woman submitted her complaint to SBI on November 7.
Excluding Sunday, November 6, from the calculation of working days, the commission held that the complaint filed on November 7 fell within the stipulated three-working-day reporting window.
The commission concluded that SBI's failure to refund the disputed amount despite the timely complaint amounted to deficiency in service. It also noted that there was insufficient evidence on record to establish that the woman had carried out the transaction or disclosed her banking credentials.
The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed SBI to refund the disputed principal amount of ₹55,000.
The bank was also ordered to pay ₹20,000 as compensation for deficiency in service and ₹10,000 towards litigation expenses, taking its total payout to ₹85,000.
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