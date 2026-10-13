UPI transactions above ₹2,000: 0.4% MDR deferred until after Diwali, says NPCI

UPI MDR: The 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above ₹2,000 has been deferred and will come into effect after Diwali, the NPCI said in a statement.
UPI and Services Steering Committee today decided that, keeping in mind the festive season, Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions, shall be implemented immediately post Diwali at a date to be notified separately
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