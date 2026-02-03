UPI transactions surge to record high of ₹230 trillion till December 2025: Govt

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, responding to a question at the parliament, said that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions till December 2025 touched a record high of ₹230 trillion, reported the news agency PTI.

Also Read | Credit as a pillar of economic growth: India in global perspective

According to the agency report, Chaudhary also said that the value of transactions through UPI was expanding at a fast pace as it hit a record high, compared to ₹139 trillion in the financial year 2022-23.

“As far as domestic transactions are concerned, transactions worth a total value of ₹230 lakh crore have been made till December in the year 2025-26. This is against total transaction value of ₹139 lakh crore in the year 2022-23,” the minister told the House, cited the news agency.

UPI's expansion outside India Pankaj Chaudhary said that UPI was now expanding outside India and is being used in eight countries after currency conversion, while following their domestic laws.

Bhutan, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the UAE are countries which use UPI, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, responding to a question at the Union Parliament.

“The government, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) have been taking up various steps for international expansion of Unified Payment Interface (UPI),” said Sitharaman, according to the agency report.

Sitharaman also said that the steps include operationalisation of UPI linkages with comparable fast payment systems of partner countries to facilitate cross-border payments.

Also Read | Sent money to the wrong UPI ID? What really happens next

“These inter-alia, include operationalisation of UPI linkages with comparable fast payment systems of partner countries to facilitate cross-border person-to-person (P2P) remittance flows, as well as the establishment of travel-based corridors to enable cross-border person-to-merchant (P2M) payments,” the finance minister said in her written response.

Sitharaman also cited an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report ‘Growing Retail Digital Payments (The Value of Interoperability)’ dated June 2025 has recognised UPI as the world's largest retail fast-payment system by transaction volume.