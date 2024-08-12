Planning to go to the US for higher studies? 5 key details international students should know

If you are planning to go to the USA this year or later on a student visa, you first need to have an admission in a university/college.

After you secure the admission, you must procure the student visa to enter the US. The student visa to study in the US is known as ‘F1 visa' which is required to study in university or college or high school or private elementary school or another academic institution including a language program.

Alternatively, one can also travel to the US on an M visa if you are enrolling in a vocational or other recognised non-academic institution, other than a language training programme.

It is imperative that you show the proof of funds equivalent to tuition fees plus living expenses for a year. Fees and living expenses, as one would imagine, vary from college to college and the city you plan to stay in.

Let us understand more on the student visa to study in America.

Key things to remember when it comes to the US visa: 1. More than 30 days: Students on F1 visas can procure their visa upto 365 days prior to the start of the course but they are not permitted to enter the US earlier than 30 days before the start date of their programme.

And if one intends to enter earlier than 30 days before your start date, one has to separately apply and qualify for a visitor visa.

2. Application fee: There is an application fee of $185 that is non-refundable and is paid before the visa interview.

3. Visa interview: During the visa interview, you need to carry these documents: passport, non-immigrant visa application (form DS-160), application fee payment receipt, photo and certificate of Eligibility for Non-immigrant (F-1) Student Status-For Academic and Language Students, Form I-20.

4. Proof of funds: You need to show the proof of funds equivalent to tuition fees plus living expenses for one year. Fees and living expenses, as one would imagine, vary from college to college and the city you plan to stay in. This can be shown through a bank statement, loan acceptance from a bank, sponsorship letter from a sponsor, scholarship letter or the combination of more than one.