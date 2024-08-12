Planning to go to the US for higher studies? 5 key details international students should know

International students travelling to US on a student visa need ‘F1’ visa to enter, and they are not permitted to enter the country earlier than 30 days before the start date.

MintGenie Team
Published12 Aug 2024, 09:36 AM IST
There is an application fee of $185 that is non-refundable and is paid before the US visa interview. (AFP)
There is an application fee of $185 that is non-refundable and is paid before the US visa interview. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

If you are planning to go to the USA this year or later on a student visa, you first need to have an admission in a university/college.

After you secure the admission, you must procure the student visa to enter the US. The student visa to study in the US is known as ‘F1 visa' which is required to study in university or college or high school or private elementary school or another academic institution including a language program.

Alternatively, one can also travel to the US on an M visa if you are enrolling in a vocational or other recognised non-academic institution, other than a language training programme.

Also Read | H-1B visa lottery scam: Congress leader from Telangana accused of rigging system

It is imperative that you show the proof of funds equivalent to tuition fees plus living expenses for a year. Fees and living expenses, as one would imagine, vary from college to college and the city you plan to stay in.

Let us understand more on the student visa to study in America.

Key things to remember when it comes to the US visa:

1. More than 30 days: Students on F1 visas can procure their visa upto 365 days prior to the start of the course but they are not permitted to enter the US earlier than 30 days before the start date of their programme.

And if one intends to enter earlier than 30 days before your start date, one has to separately apply and qualify for a visitor visa.

2. Application fee: There is an application fee of $185 that is non-refundable and is paid before the visa interview.

3. Visa interview: During the visa interview, you need to carry these documents: passport, non-immigrant visa application (form DS-160), application fee payment receipt, photo and certificate of Eligibility for Non-immigrant (F-1) Student Status-For Academic and Language Students, Form I-20.

Also Read | US visa news: H-1B, L-1, and EB-5 fees to be hiked from 1 April. Details here

4. Proof of funds: You need to show the proof of funds equivalent to tuition fees plus living expenses for one year. Fees and living expenses, as one would imagine, vary from college to college and the city you plan to stay in. This can be shown through a bank statement, loan acceptance from a bank, sponsorship letter from a sponsor, scholarship letter or the combination of more than one.

5. Additional documents: The additional documents that may be required during the visa interview are your academic preparation such as transcripts, degrees and standardised test scores required by your US school.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 09:36 AM IST
HomeMoneyPlanning to go to the US for higher studies? 5 key details international students should know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    667.00
    10:07 AM | 12 AUG 2024
    -28.1 (-4.04%)

    Tata Power

    412.40
    10:07 AM | 12 AUG 2024
    -5.4 (-1.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    331.55
    10:07 AM | 12 AUG 2024
    -1.05 (-0.32%)

    Ashok Leyland

    252.25
    10:07 AM | 12 AUG 2024
    -0.9 (-0.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Voltas

    1,534.50
    10:05 AM | 12 AUG 2024
    104.25 (7.29%)

    Aavas Financiers

    1,739.50
    10:05 AM | 12 AUG 2024
    94.35 (5.74%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    546.85
    10:06 AM | 12 AUG 2024
    28.7 (5.54%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    307.65
    10:06 AM | 12 AUG 2024
    15.35 (5.25%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,196.00-348.00
      Chennai
      71,962.00209.00
      Delhi
      71,683.00278.00
      Kolkata
      71,753.00627.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue