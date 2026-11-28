A decades-old promise over a 27-acre farmhouse turned into a family inheritance dispute after a man claimed ownership of the property, citing more than $200,000 in payments to his father and years of renovation work. A court ultimately ruled in his favour, allowing him to retain the property despite his brother's challenge to the inheritance claim.

Mark Iannuccillo had lived on the property in Amesbury since 1978. Although his parents, Anthony Iannuccillo Sr. and Loretta, held the legal title, Mark maintained that his father had assured him the property would eventually be transferred to him in exchange for his financial contributions.

The dispute intensified after both parents died, when a family trust provided for the property to be distributed among their five children. His brother Anthony, who became the successor trustee, sought to sell the property. Mark challenged the move, arguing that his father's promise and his financial contributions established his ownership rights.

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According to court records, the 27-acre property at 94 Haverhill Road was purchased in 1978 for $70,000. Mark had identified the property and contributed $7,000 towards the $10,000 down payment. His father arranged the remaining amount with financial assistance from another son.

However, the property was registered in the names of Mark's parents as tenants by the entirety. Mark was not present at the closing because his father had told him that his attendance was unnecessary.

Son paid over $200,000 towards the farmhouse Mark's financial contributions continued long after the purchase. Between May 1978 and December 1987, he paid his father $600 every month towards the mortgage, amounting to $69,000 over 115 months.

After his father refinanced the property in 1998 and obtained a new $75,000 loan, Mark continued making payments. Between 1988 and 2001, he paid his father another $130,000 through annual payments of $10,000.

In total, Mark contributed approximately $200,000, excluding the additional money he spent on repairs, renovations and maintenance.

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The property was in considerable disrepair when purchased. Mark moved there with his wife and children and undertook extensive improvements, including repairing the barn's foundation, installing insulation, windows and flooring, renovating bathrooms and upgrading the electrical and plumbing systems.

Over the years, the property became known within the family as Mark's house. His parents, siblings and their families also visited for gatherings and used parts of the property for storage and gardening.

Family inheritance plan triggers dispute among five siblings The ownership dispute resurfaced after Anthony Sr. died intestate in April 2016, following which Loretta became the sole legal owner of the property.

Loretta subsequently prepared an estate plan that included a will and a revocable trust. Initially, Mark was entitled to a 50% share of the property, along with the right to occupy it exclusively for 365 days after her death. However, a 2017 amendment reduced his share to 44%.

The trust provided for the property to be distributed among the couple's five children — Anthony, Mary, Mark, Elena and Christine — in varying proportions.

After Loretta died in 2019, the trust became irrevocable. Anthony, acting as successor trustee, initiated arrangements to sell the property and distribute the proceeds among the siblings.

Mark opposed the proposed sale, maintaining that his father's 1978 promise and his financial contributions gave him ownership rights.

Court upholds son's ownership claim despite brother's challenge The dispute reached the Probate and Family Court, where Mark sought to establish a constructive trust over the property and have its ownership transferred to him.

The trial court ruled in his favour, finding that his father had agreed to give him the property and that retaining it within the estate would unjustly enrich the family at Mark's expense.

Anthony challenged the ruling before the Appeals Court, arguing that the property legally belonged to his parents and that transferring it to Mark would undermine their mother's inheritance plans.

However, the appeals court upheld the lower court's decision on August 19, 2026. It observed that Mark had contributed towards the original down payment, made payments exceeding $200,000 over the years and financed substantial improvements to the property.

The court concluded that a constructive trust had arisen from the original agreement between Mark and his father. It also held that the property had not been properly transferred into Loretta's revocable trust because Mark's beneficial ownership already existed.