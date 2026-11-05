US midterm election results impact on Indian Rupee - INR vs USD - What's happening after Trump's loss?

The Indian rupee (INR) opened at a two-week high of 94.35 per US dollar on November 5, strengthening by 0.3% compared to the previous close of 94.64 per dollar. According to Reuters, the Indian rupee is poised to climb after oil prices tumbled on bets that the Republican Party's losses in the US midterm elections could push President Donald Trump towards ending the war with Iran.

The Democratic Party's decisive victory will mean they will be "more confident" about pushing back against Trump's policies on Iran, support of Israel and any escalation of tariffs, analysts at ING Bank said in a note, according to Reuters.

What midterm results means for Rupee MUFG Bank said that the US midterm election "represents a meaningful shift" in the political landscape and will trigger an unwind of part of the political and geopolitical risk premium embedded in markets.

On Wednesday, the dollar index , which ​measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers, was down 0.4% ​at 101.3 with currencies like the euro, sterling and Swiss franc leading gains.

The rupee also touched a two-week high in early trading before trimming gains as importer and interbank dollar ​bids gathered steam around the 94.50 mark.

"It seems like selling USD/INR is ​bit of a risky endeavour at the moment since dips have very limited staying power ‌at these levels," a trader at a state-run lender said.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the rupee give up its recent gains and slip again over the next few months as a volatile external environment continues to pressure the ​currency.

While a series of policy ​measures rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India since the Iran war began has supported the currency, elevated oil prices and ​weak portfolio flows remain key risks.

Also Read | US Midterm Election Results: How it will impact oil prices and Indian Rupee

"The RBI has done what a ​central bank can do. It has intervened heavily, restricted currency markets, raised around $143 billion through a deposit and borrowing scheme and raised interest rates. These measures have avoided a disorderly collapse and ​bought time," Natixis said in a note.

"None ​of them addresses the causes of the weakness. A central bank cannot create export capacity, manufacturing investment or energy independence. Only structural reform can," the note ​added.