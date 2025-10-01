If you're not investing in US stocks, you may be missing something
Summary
Tesla, Netflix, Amazon—just three of the multiple innovator companies that you can buy, if you're investing in the US market. Such diversification also reduces risk and provides a cushion during local turbulence—the reason many of India's young and tech-savvy investors are flocking to them.
While the Indian stock market has grown rapidly, it still represents less than 4% of the global market capitalization. Limiting your investments to this small fraction means you may missing out on the vast majority of the world's wealth creation.
