Buying a second-hand vehicle may look like a budget-friendly choice, but financing it can make a big difference to the final cost you end up paying. Financing accounted for nearly 60% of all transactions on platforms such as Spinny, according to an Autocar-Spinny used car study this year.
Why your used-car loan costs more than you think
SummaryUsed-car financing now drives nearly 60% of platform transactions, but loans carry steeper rates (9-18%) and hidden costs like GPS-device fees and hypothecation charges versus new-car loans.
Buying a second-hand vehicle may look like a budget-friendly choice, but financing it can make a big difference to the final cost you end up paying. Financing accounted for nearly 60% of all transactions on platforms such as Spinny, according to an Autocar-Spinny used car study this year.
About the Author
Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.
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