Why your used-car loan costs more than you think

Ananya Grover
6 min read30 Jun 2026, 01:24 PM IST
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Buyers should compare the total repayment amount, including all fees and charges, rather than focusing only on the advertised interest rate. (AI-generated image)
Summary
Used-car financing now drives nearly 60% of platform transactions, but loans carry steeper rates (9-18%) and hidden costs like GPS-device fees and hypothecation charges versus new-car loans. 

Buying a second-hand vehicle may look like a budget-friendly choice, but financing it can make a big difference to the final cost you end up paying. Financing accounted for nearly 60% of all transactions on platforms such as Spinny, according to an Autocar-Spinny used car study this year.

The study also found that in the last five years, the use of financing in the pre-owned car segment has doubled from 16% to 32% due to easier access. Lenders treat used cars as depreciating, higher-risk assets, so in used-car loans, they price that risk through higher interest rates, tighter loan-to-value ratios, shorter tenures, and stricter eligibility criteria than they would for a new-car loan. Mint spoke to borrowers, dealers and lending experts to understand these costs and the alternatives available.

Also Read | Buying a house? The bank’s valuation could derail your loan plans

But his loan was priced at 15.5% interest. For comparison, a new car loan would be in the range of 7.5% to 12% per annum, while a standard personal loan ranges from 10% to 16% p.a. for individuals with a healthy credit profile. At this rate, the cost starts to feel more like consumer credit rather than an asset-backed loan.

Hidden costs

That’s not all. Muzammil Habeeb, owner of Bengaluru-based second-hand car dealership Alpha Motor World, explained that lenders also charge a higher processing fee, plus a special evaluation fee, and some mandate the installation of a GPS tracking device to allow them to locate and seize the vehicle in case the borrower defaults. If a borrower cannot pay the inflated processing fee upfront, lenders often offer to capitalize it by adding it to the total loan principal. Over a 5-year loan tenure, a 10,000 device can cost you 15,000 or more in total payments due to compounding interest. In addition, he said that upon approval, the bank registers its legal claim (hypothecation) on the vehicle by making an entry on the vehicle’s Registration Certificate (RC), and lenders generally bundle these costs into upfront loan fees. While these costs apply to new car loans too, they vary more widely across lenders and borrowers on used car loans, largely due to risks associated with asset valuation.

Short-term credit card strategy

Delhi-based Rajesh Kumar financed his first used car, a Maruti Suzuki Esteem, in 2008 through a loan carrying an 18% interest rate, but for a pre-owned Honda City in 2023, he chose a different route. Instead of taking out another used-car loan, Kumar paid with a credit card after negotiating the dealer's processing fee down to 1% of the transaction amount. He then cleared the entire outstanding amount within the card's 45-day interest-free billing cycle.

His strategy worked because he repaid the full balance before interest became due. Experts warn against using cards for financing, and they should be used only as an extremely short-term tool. If the 45-day interest-free window is missed, credit card interest rates of 36-42% per annum kick in, making it one of the most expensive forms of credit available. For buyers who are not certain they can clear the full amount within the billing cycle, a used car loan is a safer and cheaper instrument.

Unless negotiated, dealers typically charge a convenience fee of 2-3% of the total transaction value when a buyer pays by credit card, levied to cover the processing cost the merchant pays the card company. Habeeb said this cost is usually passed on to the customer.

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Buyers may also choose to convert the outstanding balance into equated monthly instalments (EMIs); most banks offer this facility at 12-24% per annum for shorter tenures. However, converting to EMI blocks your credit limit for the duration, and most banks charge a processing fee and a foreclosure charge of around 3% if you choose to prepay.

Choosing the right lender

Habib said dealers receive commissions from lenders for originating used-car loans. Parijat Garg, a digital lending consultant and former senior vice president (SVP) at CRIF Highmark, explained it is important to understand who the dealer or the online marketplace is associated with, as while the process may be hassle-free, the interest rates vary. For example, banks typically price used-car loans between 9% and 14%, while non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) charge between 12% and 18%.

He said there are three ways to finance a used car: person-to-person, through a dealer, or through an online marketplace, each with different trade-offs. Person-to-person transactions are the most difficult to finance since no institution will lend against an informal sale. Dealer financing is the most common route, as dealers connect you with lenders they have existing relationships with. However, that list may not include all lenders, and smaller dealers may not have access to larger banks like SBI.

Organised used car platforms such as Mahindra First Choice, Maruti True Value, and larger online marketplaces tend to have wider lender networks and more transparent rate comparisons. He said, ”The right lender is not necessarily the one your dealer recommends.”

Financial profile also matters. A borrower with a strong Cibil score of 750 and above gets a better interest rate, but lenders also look at your Fixed Obligation to Income Ratio, meaning the share of your monthly income already committed to EMI payments, including rent.

Alternatives to consider

Garg added that borrowers whose existing bank does not offer used-car loans may consider a personal loan. Although repayment tenures are shorter, the overall interest paid over the life of the loan may sometimes be lower. Homeowners may also find a home loan top-up to be significantly cheaper than a used-car loan, particularly if they are well into their repayment schedule and qualify for lower borrowing costs, he said, and added that gold loans are another alternative, offering relatively lower interest rates in exchange for pledging gold as collateral, and some lenders also offer overdraft or loan-against-vehicle facilities on existing car loans. Overall, he suggests evaluating the total cost of ownership, not just the sticker price of the car, including financing costs across the tenure, before committing to any product.

Also Read | How the spread impacts your home loan EMI

Satish Mehta, founder of Athena CredXpert, a credit advisory firm, said: "There is no binary solution here—the right financing route depends entirely on your circumstance. A home loan top-up may offer the lowest rate, but it means pledging your house for a depreciating asset. A gold loan comes with price volatility and margin call risk. A personal loan offers simplicity, but a shorter tenure means higher monthly outgo, and this option may not finance a premium second-hand car. Each alternative comes with its own tradeoff that borrowers need to weigh against their financial profile.”

A pre-owned vehicle may reduce the upfront purchase price, but the wrong financing choice can quietly narrow those savings. Before signing any loan agreement, compare the total repayment amount, not just the headline rate, and weigh the alternatives against your financial profile.

Key Takeaways
  • Used-car financing has doubled in five years, now with a nearly 60% penetration.
  • Used-car loan rates run 9-18%, well above new-car loan rates.
  • GPS trackers, valuation fees, and hypothecation charges add hidden costs beyond interest rates.
  • Credit cards work only if cleared within 45 days, else costly.
  • Compare lenders directly—dealer recommendations earn commissions, may not be the cheapest.

About the Author

Ananya Grover

Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.

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