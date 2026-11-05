Uttarakhand DA hike: state government employees to get 3% more allowance; check details

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday approved a 3% hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees, taking it from 60% to 63% of basic pay, effective July 1, 2026.

This development comes after the Centre also announced a 3% increase in DA for its employees, raising the rate from 60% to 63% with effect from July 1, 2026.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the additional instalment of DA for central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners on October 28, providing relief against rising prices.

Dhami approved the proposal to bring Uttarakhand government employees’ DA on a par with that of central government employees.

Who will benefit from the 3% DA hike? Besides state government employees, the 3% DA hike will also benefit eligible personnel working in local bodies, aided educational institutions, state universities and technical educational institutions.

Employees drawing salaries under University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales will also be covered.

Will Uttarakhand govt employees receive arrears? Following the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's approval, the differential amount of the dearness allowance for the period from July 1, 2026, to October 31, 2026, will be paid in cash as arrears to the eligible employees.

When and why is DA revised for govt employees? The government revises DA rate twice a year, with changes effective from January 1 and July 1. While the January revision is announced in either March or April, the July revision is often announced in October month of the year.

The central and state governments raise the DA and DR rate to offset the impact of inflation and rising living costs on government employees and pensioners.

Inflation erodes the purchasing power of money, which is why dearness allowance (DA) is revised twice a year. To calculate the DA and DR rates, the government uses the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), which is released by the Labour Bureau every month.

Gujarat raises DA rate The Gujarat government have also announced a 3% increase in DA for eligible state government employees, taking the rate from 60% to 63%.

This decision is set to benefit around 4.62 lakh serving employees and 5.07 lakh pensioners, covering more than 9.69 lakh beneficiaries.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, approved the hike, which will be effective from July 1, 2026, government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani said on Wednesday, November 4.

Both Gujarat and Uttarakhand governments' decision comes after the Centre approved its own 3% DA and DR hike in line with the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

The central government said earlier that the combined annual financial implication of the increase in DA and DR will be ₹10,016.10 crore, adding to the government's expenditure.