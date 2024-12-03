Value vs momentum strategy: Which works better in bull and bear markets?
Summary
- Both value and momentum strategies perform in cycles, with the momentum strategy working well, especially during bull market cycles, while the value strategy shines during recovery and bull markets
A value strategy means investing in undervalued companies with strong fundamentals that are trading below their intrinsic value and are out of favour from a price perspective. The expectation is that, eventually, these companies will show a strong upward price movement.