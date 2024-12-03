Value vs momentum strategy: Which works better in bull and bear markets?

The right way to play the value theme is by investing in active true-to-label value funds. Value investing requires a value picker, one with thorough human intervention possessing in-depth intelligence and foresight to identify the right value companies based on fundamental, technical, and sentimental analytical skills. Even though active value strategy has shown long spells of cyclicality and has performed in cycles, it is crucial not to ignore the selected quality active value funds which have shown strong outperformance.