VC, PE funds take deep cuts to exit startups

“We are already seeing healthy number of enquiries from potential sellers desirous of seeking some kind of exit. As long as the funding winter continues, more sellers are likely to explore secondary sale options, rather than bank on an IPO or stay dependent on the portfolio company to provide an exit as part of a larger primary round," said Suchai Iyengar, MD & Head of Qapita marketplace, a secondaries platform facilitating buying and selling of private market securities.. He said sellers are mostly institutions looking to sell their holdings either partly distribute some capital back to limited partners, or entirely, on account of fund life considerations. “The discounts that are being offered by buyers for secondaries is up to 50% or even more in certain cases. This is more pronounced in companies with not so well-established business models and/or high burn. The best companies can even expect a premium depending on growth and profitability metrics."

