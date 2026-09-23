Visiting PVR INOX to watch a movie? Carrying hard cash and no soft cash in your account? Be aware of the rules first

Watching a movie in a theatre is one of the oldest and most enduring forms of entertainment for those who have access to it. Even for someone like me, who occasionally goes offline and rewinds from the constant pull of the internet, a movie at the theatre can be the perfect escape from doomscrolling.

I would happily leave my phone at home (because I am on digital detox) and enjoy a film without any interruptions from work or home, especially Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey or Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

Can I watch a movie at PVR INOX with hard cash payment? But can anyone carrying hard cash watch a film at PVR INOX, which has a cashless policy?

On Tuesday, I stepped out to verify whether PVR INOX theatres were indeed no longer accepting cash payments. I reached the PVR INOX theatre at City Centre 1, one of Kolkata’s oldest multiplexes, and headed to the box office counter.

I opted for the 5:35 PM show of Kunal Kemmu’s latest outing, Vibe. To my surprise, the staff readily accepted my ₹500 note and handed me the change.

It turns out that one of India's leading multiplex chains, PVR INOX, has a unified cashless policy. With over 350 cinema properties across India, close to 100 locations of the company follow a cashless policy,

Recently, an Ahmedabad-based advocate, Utkarsh Dave, sent a legal notice to PVR INOX. He alleged that the theatre at Ahmedabad's Palladium Mall refused to accept cash for movie tickets and food items, forcing him to pay via UPI, reported the Times of India.

In the notice, Dave sought clarification over the multiplex's "cashless-only" policy.

Also Read | PVR INOX insists on UPI payment only; customer sends legal notice

PVR INOX cashless policy PVR INOX’s cashless policy is applicable only at select locations. Customers can purchase movie tickets through the PVR INOX website or app, as well as ticketing platforms such as BookMyShow and District. Customers may also walk into a multiplex and purchase tickets offline at the ticket counter.

At all locations, movie tickets can be purchased using UPI, credit cards, debit cards, other digital wallets or cash.

According to the company, customers visiting any of the 100 cashless locations are informed about the policy at the ticket counter. Those carrying only cash are offered the option of converting their cash into a cash card, which can then be used for food and beverage (F&B) purchases at the cinema.

While movie tickets can be purchased using any payment method, the cash card is meant specifically for F&B transactions.

Customers can load the cash they are carrying onto their card and use it to purchase their chosen food and beverages at the cinema. After the movie, they can either redeem any unused balance or retain the card for future visits.

The cash card remains valid for one year from the date of cash conversion.

Are businesses allowed to refuse cash payments? The Reserve Bank of India-issued cash is legal tender in the country. But it doesn't mean that a private business must accept it. Dinkar Sharma, Partner at Jotwani Associates, previously told Livemint that any privately owned business is free to set the terms and conditions for its operation, subject to applicable laws.

A business may not accept cash for several reasons. In such cases, it may insist on soft cash payments or adopt a "cashless" policy. It may only accept UPI, cards or other digital payment modes.

However, the business must communicate the same policy to its customers in advance.