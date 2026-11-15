Want clarification about EPF, EPS, EDLI, wage ceiling? Here's how to meet EPFO representatives from 14-27 Nov — Details

EPFO update: The official account of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has urged all members and subscribers of the retirement fund body to visit its pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IIFT) in New Delhi.

In multiple posts on its official X account (formerly known as Twitter), the EPFO stated that it is back at IITF 2026 for the second consecutive time and called on those members in the area to “visit our pavilion to explore EPFO services, social security initiatives and key reforms”.

According to the post, the EPFO pavilion is situated at Hall 4, Ground Floor, Stall 8A at the Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), in the national capital from 14–27 November 2026.

What can EPF members do at the EPFO pavilion? According to the post, members can gain information and clear doubts regarding the EPFO's various social security schemes and measures. These include the following:

EPF (Employees Provident Fund),

EPS (Employees' Pension Scheme),

EDLI (Employees Deposit Linked Insurance),

The recently raised wage ceiling,

The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY),

The Vishwas 2026 scheme, and

The Amnesty Scheme 2026. How does wage hike impact social security? The Cabinet in September raised the wage ceiling eligibility for EPF coverage by ₹10,000 after 12 years, from the ₹15,000 set in 2014. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the move seeks to “reflect sustained wage growth, rising incomes and continued expansion of formal employment over the intervening years”, the minister said.

Notably, as the wage ceiling has been raised to ₹25,000 per month, this brings an additional 51 lakh employees under mandatory provident fund cover and widens social security coverage for workers. Further, since the EPFO also administers pension under EPS and insurance protection under EDLI, these benefits are also likely to be enhanced.

How to calculate increased EPF contribution? For employees whose EPF contribution was earlier restricted to the ₹15,000 ceiling, the employee contribution can increase. See illustration below:

Earlier employee contribution: 12% × ₹ 15,000 = ₹ 1,800/month

15,000 = 1,800/month New employee contribution: 12% × ₹ 25,000 = ₹ 3,000/month

25,000 = 3,000/month Additional deduction from salary: ₹ 1,200/month

1,200/month Potential annual reduction in take-home pay: ₹ 14,400

14,400 Potential increase in employer's statutory contribution from ₹ 1,800 to ₹ 3,000. However, actual impact on your take-home pay will depend on how the employer structures the salary and calculates PF contributions. Thus, consulting with the EPFO representatives at the IITF could provide more detailed answers.

Also Read | Govt hikes EPF cover wage ceiling: We calculate how this impacts pension payout

Could minimum pension under EPS rise? According to reports, the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees is likely to discuss the minimum monthly pension under EPS at its 240th meeting in Gir, Gujarat on Thursday, 19 November.

Since September 2014, the Centre has set minimum pension at ₹1,000/month but trade unions and pensioners groups have argued that this is not enough to keep up with cost of living and inflation and have long sought a revision, raising the amount to ₹7,500/month, along with including of dearness allowance (DA), it added.

So far, the Centre has said hiking pension would not be financially sustainable, and it would examine demands subject to provision available. However, a discussion seems likely now after the Centre hiked the wage ceiling earlier this year.