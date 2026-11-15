Want clarification about EPF, EPS, EDLI, wage ceiling? Here's how to meet EPFO representatives from 14-27 Nov — Details

EPFO update: The official account of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has urged all members and subscribers of the retirement fund body to visit its pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IIFT) in New Delhi.
In multiple posts on its official X account (formerly known as Twitter), the EPFO stated that it is back at IITF 2026 for the second consecutive time and called on those members in the area to “visit our pavilion to explore EPFO services, social security initiatives and key reforms”.
According to the post, the EPFO pavilion is situated at Hall 4, Ground Floor, Stall 8A at the Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), in the national capital from 14–27 November 2026.
According to the post, members can gain information and clear doubts regarding the EPFO's various social security schemes and measures. These include the following:
The Cabinet in September raised the wage ceiling eligibility for EPF coverage by ₹10,000 after 12 years, from the ₹15,000 set in 2014. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the move seeks to “reflect sustained wage growth, rising incomes and continued expansion of formal employment over the intervening years”, the minister said.
Notably, as the wage ceiling has been raised to ₹25,000 per month, this brings an additional 51 lakh employees under mandatory provident fund cover and widens social security coverage for workers. Further, since the EPFO also administers pension under EPS and insurance protection under EDLI, these benefits are also likely to be enhanced.
For employees whose EPF contribution was earlier restricted to the ₹15,000 ceiling, the employee contribution can increase. See illustration below:
However, actual impact on your take-home pay will depend on how the employer structures the salary and calculates PF contributions. Thus, consulting with the EPFO representatives at the IITF could provide more detailed answers.
According to reports, the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees is likely to discuss the minimum monthly pension under EPS at its 240th meeting in Gir, Gujarat on Thursday, 19 November.
Since September 2014, the Centre has set minimum pension at ₹1,000/month but trade unions and pensioners groups have argued that this is not enough to keep up with cost of living and inflation and have long sought a revision, raising the amount to ₹7,500/month, along with including of dearness allowance (DA), it added.
So far, the Centre has said hiking pension would not be financially sustainable, and it would examine demands subject to provision available. However, a discussion seems likely now after the Centre hiked the wage ceiling earlier this year.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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