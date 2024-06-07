Want to improve your credit utilisation ratio? Here's how a personal loan can help
Utilising a personal loan to consolidate high-interest credit card debt, preferably at a reduced interest rate, is a viable option. Clearing your credit card balances diminishes your credit utilisation ratio (total credit used divided by total credit limit).
Personal loans can indirectly improve your credit utilisation ratio. Although they are not included in the utilisation ratio since they are installment loans, they can be used to pay down revolving debt, such as credit cards, which do impact your utilisation ratio. The following points detail the intricate relationship between personal loans sought and credit utilisation ratio.