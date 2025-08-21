Why Buffett's biggest regrets should reassure, not alarm, investors
The lesson for ordinary investors isn't to become more aggressive about seizing opportunities, but to become more comfortable with missing them.
In a decades-old video that surfaced recently on social media, a young audience member asks Warren Buffett about his worst investment. Buffett's response is characteristically candid: his biggest mistakes weren't the investments that went wrong, but the opportunities he missed entirely. He estimates missing out on perhaps $10 billion in profit from investments he "knew enough to do" but didn't make.