WB to receive 1,000 cr loan from World Bank for social protection services

The loan aims to help the administration improve services such as medical help through telemedicine, support for the elderly and differently-abled, financial inclusion of citizens with digital payments and disbursement of benefits for public schemes
KOLKATA :
On Saturday, the World Bank approved a loan of ₹1000 crore for the West Bengal government in order to aid the state's bid to help the poor and vulnerable groups access its social protection services.
"The World Bank on January 19 has sanctioned a $125 million (about ₹1,000 crore) loan to the government of West Bengal to support the state's effort to help the poor and vulnerable groups access social protection services," an official statement released by the West Bengal government read.
According to the statement, the loan aims to help the administration improve services such as medical help through telemedicine, support for the elderly and differently-abled, financial inclusion of citizens with digital payments and disbursement of benefits for public schemes.
The loan under the 'West Bengal Building State Capability for Inclusive Social Protection' operation will strengthen the capability of this state to expand coverage and access to social assistance and targeted service for poor and vulnerable groups, it said.
When contacted, a top official of the West Bengal government said, "This loan will strengthen the state’s capability to expand its coverage and reach out to the thousands of poor people with its welfare programmes."